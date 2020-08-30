Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Breaking
Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday Iraq reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde Iraq has taken 'first steps' towards punishing killers of protesters, Kadhimi says Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 30 August 2020 10:45 PM

Rockets fall near Baghdad airport, no casualties

Syrian air defenses thwart Israeli missile attack in southern Syria

Two Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad airport on Sunday but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said, the third such attack on sensitive sites in the capital this week. 


On Saturday, a rocket fell inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, while three others landed there on Thursday. Those attacks also caused no casualties. 


Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents. 

Iraq, often the scene of spillover violence from U.S.-Iran tensions, seeks to avoid being drawn into any regional conflagration. 


The Middle East came close to a large conflict in January after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. Iran-aligned militias have sworn to avenge their deaths. 

Related Stories
Read
oil bp

Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC export cut deal next year 02 September 2020 02:31 PM

macron

French President: keen to help guarantee Iraq's security and economic sovereignty 02 September 2020 02:18 PM

macron

Foreign interference main challenge facing Iraq, says France's Macron 02 September 2020 02:16 PM

55

Barzani arrives in Baghdad 02 September 2020 01:21 PM

111111

Macron Holds Top-Level Talks on First Baghdad Visit 02 September 2020 12:39 PM

11111

Kurdistan President, France’s Macron to Meet in Baghdad 02 September 2020 12:36 PM

1111

Two Kurdish Porters Injured by Iranian and Turkish Border Guards 02 September 2020 12:29 PM

bz01-SEP-baghdad-skyline

Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex 01 September 2020 11:35 PM

Comments