Saudi Arabia reports lowest coronavirus cases in months

Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from COVID-19 and 910 new cases of the disease on Sunday, Arab News reported.

Of the new cases, 66 were recorded in Makkah, 64 in Jeddah, 45 in Riyadh, 41 in Madinah and 36 in Jazan.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 289,667 after 1,226 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 3,870 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.