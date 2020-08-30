Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 September 2020
Breaking
Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day Iraq looks to ramp up development of chemicals complex France's Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday France’s Macron to pay 1st official visit to Baghdad Wednesday Iraq reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities ISIS terrorists kill four SDF fighters near Iraq borde Iraq has taken 'first steps' towards punishing killers of protesters, Kadhimi says Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 30 August 2020 09:47 PM

Some Iranians rush to holiday destinations despite coronavirus surge

iran12

Iran on Sunday allowed thousands of its Shia faithful to gather for one of the Islamic sect’s most important religious holidays, the latest attempt on the part of leaders to preserve a sense of normalcy even as the country grapples with high infection rates from coronavirus, Wall Street Journal reported.


Iran has struggled to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 21,000 people in the country. Rather than keeping the country locked down, the government has sought to balance public-health concerns without strangling an economy battered by American sanctions.


That tension has become pronounced around the holiday of Ashura, an annual day of mourning for the world’s Shiites.

 

Iran canceled the traditional street processions that typically showcase chest-beating marchers mourning the seventh-century killing of one of Shia Islam’s holiest figures. Iranians instead gathered in open areas, with most wearing masks and spaced several meters apart, although some mourners in Tehran gathered in proximity, many without masks.

Related Stories
Read
534227Image1

Iranian border guards shoot four kolbars dead in one day 02 September 2020 03:59 PM

cityscape-of-dubai-united-arab-emirates-uae

Saudi Arabia to allow UAE-Israel flights through its airspace 02 September 2020 02:13 PM

111

SDF Finds Two Mass Graves of IS Victims 02 September 2020 12:25 PM

Coronavirus-confirmed-case-file-photo

UAE reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day 01 September 2020 10:55 PM

UN

New U.N. council president stands by dismissal of U.S. sanctions move on Iran 01 September 2020 10:52 PM

borell

EU top diplomat in Libya to push for peace talks 01 September 2020 07:38 PM

uae-israel

UAE, Israel will cooperate on financial services, investment 01 September 2020 07:28 PM

macron

Macron tells Lebanese leaders to reform swiftly or face sanctions 01 September 2020 07:19 PM

Comments