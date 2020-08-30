Some Iranians rush to holiday destinations despite coronavirus surge

Iran on Sunday allowed thousands of its Shia faithful to gather for one of the Islamic sect’s most important religious holidays, the latest attempt on the part of leaders to preserve a sense of normalcy even as the country grapples with high infection rates from coronavirus, Wall Street Journal reported.



Iran has struggled to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 21,000 people in the country. Rather than keeping the country locked down, the government has sought to balance public-health concerns without strangling an economy battered by American sanctions.



That tension has become pronounced around the holiday of Ashura, an annual day of mourning for the world’s Shiites.

Iran canceled the traditional street processions that typically showcase chest-beating marchers mourning the seventh-century killing of one of Shia Islam’s holiest figures. Iranians instead gathered in open areas, with most wearing masks and spaced several meters apart, although some mourners in Tehran gathered in proximity, many without masks.