'Hussein symbol of liberation, coexistence': what president said on Ashura?

President Salih's speech



"In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful



"Let there be [arising] from you a nation inviting to [all that is] good, enjoying what is right and forbidding what is wrong, and those will be successful."



O the proud people of Iraq,



O the free people around the earth,



Peace, mercy and blessing of Allah be upon you.



With the beginning of the month of Muharram and the sadness of Ashura that the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Imam Hussein Ibn Ali (peace be upon them) has been martyred in the Battle of AL-Taf. His family and his companions were brutally martyred. Therefore, I would like to share our people in this tragic day, to add my voice to them, to share their grief and consolation.



Al-Hussein (peace be upon him) was and will remain an immortal due to his reformist project and his humanity, that it was manifested even for his enemies during the battle. Imam Hussein (p) was carrying a message that he was accompanied by women and men who have different faiths and nationality including Arab, Ajam, Christian, Romany, servants and free men. This is proof that Hussein's revolution is for all. And it is also giving evidence that Imam Hussein stands by all in their grievances without a distinction of race, color or cult.



In Ashura al-Hussein, we urgently need the humanity of Al-Hussein, his revolution and his standing against injustice and inequity, and the support of the oppressed persons.



Al-Hussein is a symbol of liberation, peaceful coexistence and reconciliation with the self. He is getting everybody together. He doesn't stand at sect, cult or nationality.



He has been transformed from a revolutionary character into a leader of all revolutionaries, from a believer to an icon of faith, from a reformed man to a symbol of reform.



O our people,



While we hold the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein(p), the entire world is witnessing a major crisis amid the conflicts and the fear of the coronavirus coasting shadow over all aspects of life. However, our people proved that they are following the path of Imam Hussein(p) regarding their social cohesion and integration with the poor and low- income persons as well as with the steadfastness of the White Army on giving care to the patients and infected persons.



Today, Iraq is experiencing a period of sensitive and dangerous transformations, as Iraqis, after having long suffering and deprivation, aspire to justice, the rule of law, ending corruption as well as securing a free and dignified life, and look forward to establishing the authority of a capable, sovereign State, which is bound by the constitution and law.



The national reform entitlement must be met through holding an early election which must be prevailed by a climate of confidence. It must be free from manipulation and fraud. Therefore, it requires the provision of technical and legal supplies to ensure that Iraqis can vote fairly and they can exercise their constitutional right to determine the fate of their country and to vote for the Deputies and the Government that they want.



It is a call on us, to the different political factions and partners to followed the path of Imam Hussein (p) to serve our people, to stand with them in building the country, to ward the enemies' evils away and to offer everything that will lift the suffering of Iraqis, who deserve all the best.



I expressed my sincere condolences to the religious authorities in addition to all benefactors around the world who had learned from Imam Hussein (p), and followed his approach.



Allah save Iraq, its people and all kinds of security forces.



May all the martyrs rest in peace.



Peace, mercy and blessing of Allah be upon you."