Iraqi president speaks to nation on Ashura anniversary

Iraqi President Barham Salih addressed words of consolation to all Muslims in Iraq and around the world on the annual anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (p) in the Battle of Karbala AL-Taf.



In a speech, the President stressed that Imam Al-Hussein (peace be upon him) was and will remain an immortal due to his reformist project and his humanity, that it was manifested even for his enemies during the battle.



Moreover, he noted that Al-Hussein is a symbol of liberation, peaceful coexistence and reconciliation with the self. He is getting everybody together. He doesn't stand at sect, cult or nationality.



He has been transformed from a revolutionary character into a leader of all revolutionaries, from a believer to an icon of faith, from a reformed man to a symbol of reform, the President added.