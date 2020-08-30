Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 30 August 2020
Sunday، 30 August 2020 12:05 AM

Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Saturday reported 4,146 recoveries from COVID-19 during the day, the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the disease, raising the tally of recoveries to 169,020.

A statement by the ministry said that 3,834 new COVID-19 cases were detected during the day, bringing the total nationwide infections to 227,446.

The new cases included 758 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 350 in Nineveh, 307 in Wasit, 291 in Najaf, 277 in Basra, and 266 in Dhi Qar, while the other cases were detected in the other provinces, the statement said.

It also reported 77 deaths during the day, raising the death toll to 6,891, after using 19,635 testing kits across the country during the day, and a total of 1,567,133 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease.

Meanwhile, Ryadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Health Department in the Health Ministry, warned that Iraq will witness a new viral wave with the coming of autumn and winter seasons, as the increase of coronavirus infections will coincide with the increase of infections of the autumn flu.

Abdul-Amir said that the ministry has developed its diagnostic and treatment capabilities for the increasing number of infections. Still, he stressed that "the best solution is in the hands of the citizens through complying with the health prevention measures."

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first COVID-19 case appeared in the country.
