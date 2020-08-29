NATO Chief, Turkish President Discuss Mediterranean Crisis

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss the escalations between Ankara and Athens in the eastern Mediterranean.



NATO said in a statement that Stoltenberg stressed on the importance of international laws as the base for resolving the disputes between the two neighbors.



He also encouraged Ankara and Athens to address their differences through peaceful talks.



Erdogan, in return, said that NATO should not support unilateral moves that violate the international laws and harm the peace in the region.



Tensions between Turkey and Greece rose in the past few weeks after Ankara intensified the drilling closer to the Greek border despite Athen’s calls for leaving the disputed waters.



Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military.