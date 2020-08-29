Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 30 August 2020
Breaking
Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries Germany says Iran should change its ‘dangerous role’ in region Iraq cuts oil exports in August, pumps below OPEC+ target France ready to continue supporting Iraq’s fight against terrorism: minister Iraq reports 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more fatalities Iraqi PM meets with Saudi FM to boost bilateral ties Iraq reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 29 August 2020 08:34 PM

Coronavirus: Kurdistan Records Lowest Daily Infection in Past 25 Days

4
The Kurdistan Region reported 362 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 29, the lowest daily infection in the past 25 days.

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said out of 4,235 COVID-19 tests across the region, 195 in Erbil, 126 in Sulaymaniyah, and 41 in Duhok had come out positive.

The new infections raise the tally to 27,621, the ministry said, noting that 17,386 have already recovered and 9,203 remain as active cases.

The report also confirmed 25 fatalities due to the novel virus, which brings the overall death toll up to 1,032.
Related Stories
Read
FILES-IRAQ-US-IRAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone 30 August 2020 01:24 AM

2020-637343267995611651-561

Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry 30 August 2020 12:07 AM

72083

Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries 30 August 2020 12:05 AM

Rice

Iraq to fill rice supply gap with U.S. agreement: Trade Ministry 29 August 2020 09:28 PM

3

IS Kills Two Shia Militias in Iraq’s Diyala 29 August 2020 08:32 PM

1

IS Attacks Iraqi Security Forces in Khanaqin 29 August 2020 08:27 PM

5

Kurdistan`s Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 1,000 29 August 2020 12:32 AM

4

Continued Erbil-Baghdad Cooperation Important against IS: PM Barzani 29 August 2020 12:28 AM

Comments