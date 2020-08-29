Coronavirus: Kurdistan Records Lowest Daily Infection in Past 25 Days

The Kurdistan Region reported 362 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 29, the lowest daily infection in the past 25 days.



Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said out of 4,235 COVID-19 tests across the region, 195 in Erbil, 126 in Sulaymaniyah, and 41 in Duhok had come out positive.



The new infections raise the tally to 27,621, the ministry said, noting that 17,386 have already recovered and 9,203 remain as active cases.



The report also confirmed 25 fatalities due to the novel virus, which brings the overall death toll up to 1,032.