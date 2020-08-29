Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 30 August 2020
Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries Germany says Iran should change its ‘dangerous role’ in region Iraq cuts oil exports in August, pumps below OPEC+ target France ready to continue supporting Iraq’s fight against terrorism: minister Iraq reports 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more fatalities Iraqi PM meets with Saudi FM to boost bilateral ties Iraq reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials
Saturday، 29 August 2020 08:32 PM

IS Kills Two Shia Militias in Iraq’s Diyala

IS militants carried out a surprise attack against Iran-backed Iraqi Shia militias of Hashd al-Shaabi on Friday night in the eastern province of Diyala, killing at least two.

Local sources told BasNews that the Hashd al-Shaabi unit had come under an IS attack just outside Qaya village, near the Kurdish disputed city of Khanaqin, north of the province.

On the same night, a local intelligence police officer told BasNews that the Iraqi Army forces near Khanaqin had been raided by the jihadists.

The officer also confirmed that three army personnel were killed in the attack.
