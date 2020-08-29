IS Kills Two Shia Militias in Iraq’s Diyala

IS militants carried out a surprise attack against Iran-backed Iraqi Shia militias of Hashd al-Shaabi on Friday night in the eastern province of Diyala, killing at least two.



Local sources told BasNews that the Hashd al-Shaabi unit had come under an IS attack just outside Qaya village, near the Kurdish disputed city of Khanaqin, north of the province.



On the same night, a local intelligence police officer told BasNews that the Iraqi Army forces near Khanaqin had been raided by the jihadists.



The officer also confirmed that three army personnel were killed in the attack.