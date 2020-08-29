Pro-Kurdish HDP Planning Massive Protests across Turkey

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) is planning to stage large-scale protests across Turkey as early as September, a report said.



The protests would denounce Turkish government’s dismissal of elected mayors in the Kurdish areas of southeast Turkey under the pretext of fighting terrorism, according to a report by BBC’s Turkish service.



The Turkish government has so far dismissed and arrested dozens of HDP mayors whom are, according to the government, linked with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish party designated as a “terrorist organization” by Ankara.



Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, the co-chairs of HDP, are expected to take part in the protests which will be staged in the cities of Van, Diyarbakir, Adana, Urfa, Ankara, Izmir, Istanbul, and Antalya.



The Kurdish party, previously in June, organized similar protests, but it suspended the gatherings to abide by the health guidelines against the spread of the new coronavirus.



The party has said that the September demonstrations will take into consideration the health guidelines, but it cannot be put off.