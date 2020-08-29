Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 30 August 2020
Breaking
Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries Germany says Iran should change its ‘dangerous role’ in region Iraq cuts oil exports in August, pumps below OPEC+ target France ready to continue supporting Iraq’s fight against terrorism: minister Iraq reports 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more fatalities Iraqi PM meets with Saudi FM to boost bilateral ties Iraq reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 29 August 2020 08:27 PM

IS Attacks Iraqi Security Forces in Khanaqin

1
The jihadist group of ISIS on Friday night carried out an attack on the Iraqi security forces in the disputed Kurdish town of Khanaqin.

Amir Khanaqini, a local civil activist, confirmed the report to BasNews and noted that clashes erupted between the two sides in the village of Sherk.

There were injuries among the Iraqi forces but possible casualties are not yet known, he added.

The insurgent group has lately conducted several attacks on the security forces and civilians in various areas of Iraq.
Related Stories
Read
FILES-IRAQ-US-IRAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone 30 August 2020 01:24 AM

2020-637343267995611651-561

Production capacity at Baiji refinery to reach 280 K bpd - Iraqi oil ministry 30 August 2020 12:07 AM

72083

Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries 30 August 2020 12:05 AM

Rice

Iraq to fill rice supply gap with U.S. agreement: Trade Ministry 29 August 2020 09:28 PM

4

Coronavirus: Kurdistan Records Lowest Daily Infection in Past 25 Days 29 August 2020 08:34 PM

3

IS Kills Two Shia Militias in Iraq’s Diyala 29 August 2020 08:32 PM

5

Kurdistan`s Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 1,000 29 August 2020 12:32 AM

4

Continued Erbil-Baghdad Cooperation Important against IS: PM Barzani 29 August 2020 12:28 AM

Comments