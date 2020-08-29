IS Attacks Iraqi Security Forces in Khanaqin

The jihadist group of ISIS on Friday night carried out an attack on the Iraqi security forces in the disputed Kurdish town of Khanaqin.



Amir Khanaqini, a local civil activist, confirmed the report to BasNews and noted that clashes erupted between the two sides in the village of Sherk.



There were injuries among the Iraqi forces but possible casualties are not yet known, he added.



The insurgent group has lately conducted several attacks on the security forces and civilians in various areas of Iraq.