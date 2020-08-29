Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 29 August 2020
Breaking
Germany says Iran should change its ‘dangerous role’ in region Iraq cuts oil exports in August, pumps below OPEC+ target France ready to continue supporting Iraq’s fight against terrorism: minister Iraq reports 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more fatalities Iraqi PM meets with Saudi FM to boost bilateral ties Iraq reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 29 August 2020 12:32 AM

Kurdistan`s Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 1,000

5

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry reported on Friday 26 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll up to 1,007.


The ministry said in a daily report that nine people in Erbil, 11 in Sulaymaniyah, and six in Duhok had succumbed to the infectious disease since Thursday noon.

 

It also confirmed 458 new infection cases in all four provinces of Kurdistan, whereas 561 patients were reportedly discharged from hospitals after having fully recovered.

 

Out of 4,617 COVID-19 tests, 208 in Erbil, 119 in Duhok, 106 in Erbil, and 15 in Halabja had came out positive, the daily report added.

 

The total number of infections has now reached 27,259, according to the health ministry’s records.

 

A total of 16,804 people have already recovered and 9,447 patients remain as active cases across the Kurdistan Region.

Related Stories
Read
4

Continued Erbil-Baghdad Cooperation Important against IS: PM Barzani 29 August 2020 12:28 AM

3

Iraq Confirms over 4,000 COVID-19 Cases 29 August 2020 12:19 AM

2

Baghdad Never Granted Erbil with Its Due Financial Rights: PM Barzani 29 August 2020 12:07 AM

1

Iraq Cuts Oil Exports in August: Report 28 August 2020 11:58 PM

640px-Jeanine_Hennis-Plasschaert_MSC_2017

UN: Targeting, killing of Iraqi activists aim at silencing peaceful voices 28 August 2020 02:56 PM

Sukhoi_T-50_Beltyukov

Iraq interested in buying Russian Su-57 jets, official tells Sputnik 28 August 2020 02:49 PM

Breaking

3 katyusha missiles land in Baghdad's Green Zone 28 August 2020 01:06 AM

118517903_3256145561160085_3876940041662007046_o

Iraqi PM, Saudi FM discuss bilateral relations 27 August 2020 11:33 PM

Comments