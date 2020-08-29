Kurdistan`s Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 1,000

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry reported on Friday 26 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll up to 1,007.



The ministry said in a daily report that nine people in Erbil, 11 in Sulaymaniyah, and six in Duhok had succumbed to the infectious disease since Thursday noon.

It also confirmed 458 new infection cases in all four provinces of Kurdistan, whereas 561 patients were reportedly discharged from hospitals after having fully recovered.

Out of 4,617 COVID-19 tests, 208 in Erbil, 119 in Duhok, 106 in Erbil, and 15 in Halabja had came out positive, the daily report added.

The total number of infections has now reached 27,259, according to the health ministry’s records.

A total of 16,804 people have already recovered and 9,447 patients remain as active cases across the Kurdistan Region.



