Continued Erbil-Baghdad Cooperation Important against IS: PM Barzani

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani on Thursday received French Defense Minister Florence Parly in Erbil, where he stressed that continued Erbil-Baghdad cooperation is important to fight the IS.



During the meeting, the pair exchanged views on the relations between the Kurdistan Region and France as well as Paris's support for the Peshmerga forces, a statement by Barzani's office said.



PM Barzani thanked France for its "steadfast" support to the Kurdistan Region, especially during the fight against the jihadist group of IS, revealing that there has been an increase in the militant group's violations in various areas of Iraq.



"I met @florence_parly today to thank France for its steadfast support of the Kurdistan Region, especially during the ongoing war against ISIS," the Kurdish premier wrote on Twitter.



The French defense minister, in return, reaffirmed her country's support to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, hoping that the US-led coalition would resume its trainings for the Peshmerga forces.



Apart from military and security cooperations, the two also discussed the economic relations between Erbil and Paris and hoped for expanding the ties.



"We value French assistance in training the Peshmerga, and look forward to expanding our economic ties in the future," Barzani concluded.