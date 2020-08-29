Iraq Confirms over 4,000 COVID-19 Cases

The Iraqi health ministry on Friday said that it has recorded more than 4,000 over the past 24 hours.



Out of 22,634 suspects who took the test for coronavirus, at least 4,177 new infections were detected, a statement by the ministry explained.



The novel virus has also claimed the lives of 74 people since yesterday, raising the death toll to 6,814.



The total number of coronavirus cases also reached 223,612, including those recorded in the Kurdistan Region, out of which 164,874 patients recovered from coronavirus.