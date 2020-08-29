Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 29 August 2020
Germany says Iran should change its 'dangerous role' in region Iraq cuts oil exports in August, pumps below OPEC+ target France ready to continue supporting Iraq's fight against terrorism: minister Iraq reports 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more fatalities Iraqi PM meets with Saudi FM to boost bilateral ties Iraq reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues
Saturday، 29 August 2020 12:19 AM

Iraq Confirms over 4,000 COVID-19 Cases

 The Iraqi health ministry on Friday said that it has recorded more than 4,000 over the past 24 hours.

Out of 22,634 suspects who took the test for coronavirus, at least 4,177 new infections were detected, a statement by the ministry explained.

The novel virus has also claimed the lives of 74 people since yesterday, raising the death toll to 6,814.

The total number of coronavirus cases also reached 223,612, including those recorded in the Kurdistan Region, out of which 164,874 patients recovered from coronavirus.
