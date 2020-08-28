Iraq Cuts Oil Exports in August: Report

Iraq in August cut its crude oil exports, pumping below an OPEC-led agreement, a report revealed on Thursday.
As of August 25, oil exports in southern Iraq have dropped to 2.63 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters cited the average of figures from Petro-Logistics.
"Iraq is on track to record its strongest monthly compliance level this year," Petro-Logistics Chief Executive Daniel Gerber told Reuters.
As of August 25, oil exports in southern Iraq have dropped to 2.63 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters cited the average of figures from Petro-Logistics.
"Iraq is on track to record its strongest monthly compliance level this year," Petro-Logistics Chief Executive Daniel Gerber told Reuters.