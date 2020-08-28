Iraq Cuts Oil Exports in August: Report

Iraq in August cut its crude oil exports, pumping below an OPEC-led agreement, a report revealed on Thursday.



As of August 25, oil exports in southern Iraq have dropped to 2.63 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters cited the average of figures from Petro-Logistics.



"Iraq is on track to record its strongest monthly compliance level this year," Petro-Logistics Chief Executive Daniel Gerber told Reuters.