Saturday, 29 August 2020
Friday، 28 August 2020 11:58 PM

Iraq Cuts Oil Exports in August: Report

 Iraq in August cut its crude oil exports, pumping below an OPEC-led agreement, a report revealed on Thursday.

As of August 25, oil exports in southern Iraq have dropped to 2.63 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters cited the average of figures from Petro-Logistics.

"Iraq is on track to record its strongest monthly compliance level this year," Petro-Logistics Chief Executive Daniel Gerber told Reuters.
