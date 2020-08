A Katyusha missile has landed in the Green Zone in central Baghdad on Thursday evening, the Security Media Cell said. No significant losses were reported.



In a statement, the Cell said that the missile was launched from the Dora highway.

There has been no claim of responsibility, like many Green Zone attacks that took place this year.



More than 30 attacks, since October, have targeted U.S. interests in Iraq. The attacks were mainly blamed on Iran-backed factions among Iraq’s security forces.