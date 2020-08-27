Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 28 August 2020
Thursday، 27 August 2020 11:12 PM

Kadhmi claims total rejection on attacks against protesters

The Prime Minister, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, today, Thursday, renewed his total rejection of the attack on the security forces charged with protecting the demonstrations.


 His media office stated, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Kadhmi visited the Federal Police headquarters and held a meeting with ministers, security services, security leaders, operations leaders and police commanders, during which security developments in the country were discussed."


 Al-Kadhmi praised, "the security efforts made by the security forces in dealing with Daesh terrorist gangs, as well as their efforts in pursuing crime gangs, and providing stability and security throughout Iraq."


 The Prime Minister stressed, "the right to peaceful demonstration and the duty of the security forces to provide the necessary protection for peaceful demonstrators. He also renewed his total rejection of the assault on the security forces charged with protecting demonstrations in all protest squares in the governorates," stressing his "refusal to close streets and roads and inflict harm and damage to the public interests of the state and citizens."  

