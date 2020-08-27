Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 28 August 2020
Breaking
Germany says Iran should change its ‘dangerous role’ in region Iraq cuts oil exports in August, pumps below OPEC+ target France ready to continue supporting Iraq’s fight against terrorism: minister Iraq reports 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more fatalities Iraqi PM meets with Saudi FM to boost bilateral ties Iraq reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 27 August 2020 10:06 PM

US sanctions Chinese individuals, firms over South China Sea dispute

835092

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea, its first such sanctions move against Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway, The Star reported.


The US Commerce Department said the two dozen companies played a "role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize the internationally condemned artificial islands in the South China Sea."

Separately, the State Department said it would impose visa restrictions on Chinese individuals "responsible for, or complicit in," such action and those linked to China's "use of coercion against Southeast Asian claimants to inhibit their access to offshore resources."

Related Stories
Read
maas

Germany says Iran should change its ‘dangerous role’ in region 27 August 2020 06:33 PM

pompeo

Pompeo meets Oman's Sultan on last leg of Mideast tour 27 August 2020 06:02 PM

libya-armed-groups-vie-for-control-in-deadly-tripoli-clashes

Libya's Tripoli government imposes COVID-19 curfew after protests escalate 27 August 2020 05:59 PM

le drian

Lebanon risks disappearing without new government, reforms: French FM 27 August 2020 05:56 PM

hezb

UNIFIL urges Israel, Hezbollah to exercise ‘restraint’ 27 August 2020 12:58 AM

iaea

Iran to give IAEA inspectors access to suspected ex-nuclear sites 26 August 2020 11:52 PM

3166806

Iran complains about seizure Of fuel tankers 26 August 2020 11:41 PM

Emmanuel Macron

France's Macron returns to Beirut on Monday 26 August 2020 10:20 PM

Comments