Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 28 August 2020
Breaking
Germany says Iran should change its ‘dangerous role’ in region Iraq cuts oil exports in August, pumps below OPEC+ target France ready to continue supporting Iraq’s fight against terrorism: minister Iraq reports 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more fatalities Iraqi PM meets with Saudi FM to boost bilateral ties Iraq reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 27 August 2020 06:33 PM

Germany says Iran should change its ‘dangerous role’ in region

maas
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas agreed with his Israeli counterpart Thursday that an effort must be made to extend a weapon embargo on Iran, while stressing Germany still sees the landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers as the best way to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
With a current UN arms embargo on Iran due to expire on Oct. 18, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters in Berlin an extension was needed to prevent Iran from getting “more advanced weapons systems and spreading them around the Middle East.”
“We would like to see the European countries, not just Germany, preventing it,” The Associated Press quoted him as saying. “It's not helpful for the stability of the region.”
Ashkenazi was in Berlin to attend a two-day meeting of European foreign ministers at the invitation of Germany, which holds the European Union's rotating presidency.
The United States wants a full extension of the embargo on Iran, which would almost certainly be vetoed by Russia and China in the UN Security Council, Maas said.
Germany and others are currently trying to find some middle ground that would meet with Russian and Chinese approval — and not be vetoed by the US in the Security Council.
“We are trying to reach a diplomatic solution so that there will be an arms embargo on Iran in the future,” Maas said.
At the same time, he said Germany still sees the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed with Iran in 2015, promising the country economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, the best deal to prevent the country from developing an atomic weapon.
Israel is against the deal, and the US pulled out unilaterally in 2018, leaving the others involved — Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — struggling to keep it alive.
Maas said concerns outside the JCPOA, like Iran's ballistic missile program and influence in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, need to be addressed, but that “we want to preserve the JCPOA to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.”
Related Stories
Last Modified: Friday، 28 August 2020 01:26 AM
Read
835092

US sanctions Chinese individuals, firms over South China Sea dispute 27 August 2020 10:06 PM

pompeo

Pompeo meets Oman's Sultan on last leg of Mideast tour 27 August 2020 06:02 PM

libya-armed-groups-vie-for-control-in-deadly-tripoli-clashes

Libya's Tripoli government imposes COVID-19 curfew after protests escalate 27 August 2020 05:59 PM

le drian

Lebanon risks disappearing without new government, reforms: French FM 27 August 2020 05:56 PM

hezb

UNIFIL urges Israel, Hezbollah to exercise ‘restraint’ 27 August 2020 12:58 AM

iaea

Iran to give IAEA inspectors access to suspected ex-nuclear sites 26 August 2020 11:52 PM

3166806

Iran complains about seizure Of fuel tankers 26 August 2020 11:41 PM

Emmanuel Macron

France's Macron returns to Beirut on Monday 26 August 2020 10:20 PM

Comments