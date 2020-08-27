Iraq reports 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more fatalities

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 219,435.



The ministry also reported 72 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 6,740 in the country.



The new cases included 783 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 299 in Najaf, 260 in Karbala, 254 in Basra, 242 in Maysan, and 240 in Wasit, while the other cases were detected in the other provinces, the statement said.



It also said that 3,794 people recovered during the day, bringing the total recoveries from the disease to 161,009.



The new cases were recorded after 22,318 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,524,864 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.



Meanwhile, Sayf al-Badr, Spokesman of the ministry, said in a press release that the health situation in Iraq is still under control despite logistical difficulties, which are mainly the result of decades of failure to support the Iraqi health system.



Separately, Ghaiyb al-Omairi, a member of the parliamentary health committee said in a press release that "the increase or decrease in the number of infections in Iraq is due to many reasons, including the compliance or non-compliance of the citizens with the health preventive measures."



Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first corona case appeared in the country.