Thursday, 27 August 2020
UNIFIL urges Israel, Hezbollah to exercise ‘restraint’

Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, head of mission and commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), on Wednesday urged Israeli and Lebanese parties “to exercise restraint and avoid any provocative act that would further escalate tensions and endanger the cessation of hostilities,” Arab News reported.


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Lebanon hours after Israeli forces fired dozens of fluorescent and phosphorous bombs at Lebanese border towns, causing fires but no human casualties.


Netanyahu warned Hezbollah “not to test the striking force of Israel.” He added: “Hezbollah exposes the Lebanese state to danger because of its aggression.”

