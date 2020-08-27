PM Kadhimi says sectarianism growing corruption in Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi has called the sectarian system imposed on Iraq in order to “create national balance … a big lie,” the National reported.

In an exclusive interview with The National, Mr Al Kadhimi said that sectarianism is one of the main drivers of corruption in the country.



“There are defects in the structure of some state institutions since 2003, as they were wrongly built on sectarian and ethnic divides, leading to political divisions [known as muhasasa].



"It is a big lie to say that a national balance was created by sectarian divisions, rather these are political divisions that lead to the weakening of the state and corrupting its institution”. As part of his reform programme, Mr Al Kadhimi said: “We are working at securing state entities, and at fighting the individuals inside these entities who are not patriotic.”