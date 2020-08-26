Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 27 August 2020
Wednesday، 26 August 2020 11:41 PM

Iran complains about seizure Of fuel tankers

The Deputy Head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (IPMO), Jalil Eslami, said on Wednesday that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has promised to investigate the seizure of several tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela, Radio Farda reported.


"We have on several occasions announced our protest to the seizure of tankers carrying Iranian fuel to IMO and several times talked to the Secretary General of the IMO regarding the seizure of the tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela but this is for the first time that they have promised to investigate the matter," Eslami said.


Earlier this month, the United States seized four vessels carrying gasoline from Iran to Venezuela following federal prosecutors’ calls in July for the tankers to be seized.

