Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 27 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues Iraq reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 211,947 in total Court sentences gov't official to 15 year imprisonment for embezzling $1.2 million US will ensure Israel's military keeps edge in Mid-East: Pompeo Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 26 August 2020 07:24 PM

US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials

281a5466-9e6b-44f4-a09e-19079be90d9f_16x9_600x338
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UAE officials discussed the conflict in Libya and countering Iran during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pompeo met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The officials discussed “regional and bilateral issues of concern, including mutual support for de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity, and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region,” the US State Department said in a statement.

Ceasefire in Libya

Since the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been embroiled in conflict despite efforts to transition the country to a stable democratic system.

The two dominant parties competing for power are the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, based in Tripoli, and the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by General Khalifa Haftar, based in the eastern city of Benghazi.

The rival governments announced in separate statements on Friday that they would cease all hostilities and organize nationwide elections soon.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), of which the UAE is a member, welcomed the ceasefire announcement.

Iran
The United Arab Emirates recently summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the foreign ministry described as “unacceptable.”

Two days after the UAE announced it would normalize relations with Israel, Rouhani said the UAE “better be mindful.”

“They have committed a huge mistake, a treacherous act,” Rouhani said.

The UAE foreign ministry said the speech was “unacceptable, inflammatory, and carrying serious repercussions for the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region,” state news agency WAM reported.

Pompeo landed in the UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the latest stop on his Middle East tour that was prompted by the announcement of the peace deal on August 13.







Related Stories
Read
hezb

UNIFIL urges Israel, Hezbollah to exercise ‘restraint’ 27 August 2020 12:58 AM

iaea

Iran to give IAEA inspectors access to suspected ex-nuclear sites 26 August 2020 11:52 PM

3166806

Iran complains about seizure Of fuel tankers 26 August 2020 11:41 PM

Emmanuel Macron

France's Macron returns to Beirut on Monday 26 August 2020 10:20 PM

Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah says south Lebanon incident a 'sensitive' matter 26 August 2020 10:18 PM

US troops to withdraw from Syrian base near Iraq, Jordan

U.S. troops injured in interaction with Russian forces in Syria, U.S. officials say 26 August 2020 10:16 PM

33

Iran: Coronavirus Infections Exceed 365,000, Death Toll Surpasses 21,000 26 August 2020 03:57 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Pompeo in Bahrain discusses regional stability, unity 26 August 2020 03:26 PM

Comments