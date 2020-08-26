Former MP: Iraqis endure misery because of politicians

Former MP Kamel al-Dulaimi said that the Iraqi people endure misery because of the struggle for power by senior politicians.



Al-Dulaimi said on his Twitter account: "The struggle of those who are looking for advanced positions has dispersed the Iraqi political position and made us engage in anxiety in terms of internal politics and a pre-rejection of all foreign activities."



He sdded: "Their struggle is about one goal, the ambition to win the position of the prime minister."



He concluded his tweet with the hashtag: "What is the fault of the people to bear misery."

