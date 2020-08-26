Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Breaking
Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues Iraq reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 211,947 in total Court sentences gov't official to 15 year imprisonment for embezzling $1.2 million US will ensure Israel's military keeps edge in Mid-East: Pompeo Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 26 August 2020 04:40 PM

Former MP: Iraqis endure misery because of politicians

77
Former MP Kamel al-Dulaimi said that the Iraqi people endure misery because of the struggle for power by senior politicians.

Al-Dulaimi said on his Twitter account: "The struggle of those who are looking for advanced positions has dispersed the Iraqi political position and made us engage in anxiety in terms of internal politics and a pre-rejection of all foreign activities."

He sdded: "Their struggle is about one goal, the ambition to win the position of the prime minister."

He concluded his tweet with the hashtag: "What is the fault of the people to bear misery."
al
Related Stories
Read
66

IS Kills 3 Iraqi Policemen near Syrian Border 26 August 2020 04:06 PM

55

US Says Erbil, Baghdad, Ankara Should Cooperate to Address Issue of PKK Presence 26 August 2020 04:04 PM

44

Kurdistan Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 1,000 26 August 2020 04:02 PM

22

UN’s Food Organization Attacked in Iraq’s Mosul 26 August 2020 03:54 PM

2

Turkey-Backed Rebels Kidnap Two Kurds in Afrin: Monitor 26 August 2020 03:32 PM

1

Kirkuk Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes to 385 26 August 2020 03:31 PM

zjea8GRr

Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon 26 August 2020 01:09 AM

8202024213931921346806

UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria 26 August 2020 12:47 AM

Comments