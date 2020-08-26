IS Kills 3 Iraqi Policemen near Syrian Border

At least three Iraqi policemen were killed in a fresh attack by (IS) on Wednesday near the border of Syria.



The attack, which was carried out at around 2:00 am local time (2300 GMT Tuesday), targeted an outpost in al-Obeidi area near the town of al-Qaim, some 450 km west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a local official said.



The jihadists also wounded two other policemen during the fire exchange, Xinhua cited the mayor of al-Qaim Ahmed al-Dulaimi.



Despite having the group defeated two years ago, Iraq is still struggling with the IS insurgency war which targets both the armed forces and civilians, especially in north and west of the country.



BasNews reported on Tuesday that the IS jihadists had kidnapped two civilians in the Kurdish disputed areas of Diyala province, the fate of whom remains unknown up to the moment.





