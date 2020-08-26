Kurdistan Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 1,000

The COVID-19 death toll in Kurdistan Region climbed to just below 1,000 on Wednesday, according to an official report.



The health ministry of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reported 14 deaths due to the new coronavirus within the past 24 hours alone.



The ministry said in a daily report that the pandemic has so far claimed 962 lives in all four provinces of Kurdistan Region.



It also confirmed 462 new cases, which raises the total infections to 26,392.



Out of the total number of infections, according the ministry, 15,843 cases have already recovered whereas 9,587 patients remain under treatment as active cases.