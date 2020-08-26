Iran: Coronavirus Infections Exceed 365,000, Death Toll Surpasses 21,000

The total number of new coronavirus cases in Iran climbed over 365,000 on Wednesday while the overall death toll was reported above 21,000.



Iranian Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari told reporters that 2,243 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 365,606.



She also confirmed 119 deaths due to the novel virus.



The death toll now stands at 21,020, Lari said, noting that 314,870 people have also recovered.