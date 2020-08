A roadside bomb blast on Wednesday, August 26, targeted a vehicles of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization in north of Iraq.

A source from Nineveh Police confirmed the report and told BasNews that a convoy of FAO vehicles were passing by the village of Shaquli in Nineveh province when a roadside bomb went off.



Shaquli is a village near Bartella subdistrict, located to the east of Mosul.



An Iraqi national working with the organization was injured, the police source said.