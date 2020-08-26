Turkey-Backed Rebels Kidnap Two Kurds in Afrin: Monitor

Turkey-backed Syrian Islamist rebels have kidnapped a couple of Kurdish individuals in Syria's town of Afrin, a human rights group revealed on Tuesday.



The two abductees were identified as Mohammed Qara Bin Mamadi, 55, and Khalil Haji Oso, the chief of Rajai Sarow village, according to the human rights group.



The Ankara-backed Syrian rebels entered Afrin in 2018 after the Turkish army launched an air and ground operation against the Kurdish forces in the Kurdish enclave of Afrin.