Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Wednesday، 26 August 2020

Kirkuk Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes to 385

Kirkuk Health Department confirmed on Tuesday that the death toll from coronavirus in the province has now risen to 385.

Over the past 24 hours, at least 238 new infections of COVID-19 have been detected in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk, Saman Yaba, a spokesperson for the department, told BasNews.


Meanwhile, at least seven more people have lost their lives since yesterday.

With the new reports, the coronavirus tally in Kirkuk rose to 8,711, he said, adding that 5,197 patients recovered.
