Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Wednesday، 26 August 2020 03:18 PM

Iran, IAEA to issue statement: Iranian official tells Nournews

Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog will shortly issue a joint statement in which the views of Tehran and the international body have been taken into account, an Iranian official told Nournews. 


“With the agreement reached, the legal and technical approach will be further strengthened in the continuation of cooperation between the two sides,” the unnamed official told the website, which is affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. 

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is in Tehran to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites. 

Iran’s top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi said on Tuesday that talks with Grossi were constructive, which some insiders said could indicate Iran has agreed to grant the IAEA access to the two sites after a months-long standoff. 


The IAEA wants Iran to let its inspectors into the sites because the agency suspects they could still host undeclared nuclear material, or traces of it.

