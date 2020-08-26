Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Wednesday، 26 August 2020 12:35 AM

Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues

On Tuesday, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi participated in a tripartite summit, held in the Jordanian capital Amman, with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

The summit addressed means of boosting mutual cooperation between the three countries particularly in the fields related to energy, electricity, infrastructure and food.

The three heads of state also discussed the political and security challenges facing the region, including combating terrorism.

In addition, the three leaders discussed regional issues including the Palestinian Cause, as they stressed the need for the Palestinian people to receive all their legitimate rights in accordance with international legitimacy.

For his part, President Al-Sisi expressed Egypt's readiness to transfer its expertise in various fields to both Jordan and Iraq.

The summit, which is being held for the third time, also touched on the situations in Syria, Libya and Yemen.

The leaders agreed to intensify coordination in the coming period to reach political settlements on the issues that affect the Arab region's security and stability, and preserves the integrity and independence of Arab states.
