Iraq reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 211,947 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 211,947.



It also reported 77 fatalities during the day, raising the death toll to 6,596, while 3,372 more patients recovered in the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 153,761.



The new cases were recorded after 24,522 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,482,187 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.



Meanwhile, Falih al-Ziyadi, a member of the parliamentary health committee, said in a press release that currently there is no specific time for the end of the coronavirus pandemic.



Al-Ziyadi also said that "compliance with the health preventive measures is the best way to curb the spread of the disease in the country," calling on the citizens to adhere to the health instructions to avoid further spread of the disease among the people.



Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.