Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Breaking
Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues Iraq reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 211,947 in total Court sentences gov't official to 15 year imprisonment for embezzling $1.2 million US will ensure Israel's military keeps edge in Mid-East: Pompeo Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 25 August 2020 10:59 PM

Iraq reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 211,947 in total

5686991bdf6e705ba27f77a51204c7ab_L
The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 211,947.

It also reported 77 fatalities during the day, raising the death toll to 6,596, while 3,372 more patients recovered in the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 153,761.

The new cases were recorded after 24,522 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,482,187 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Falih al-Ziyadi, a member of the parliamentary health committee, said in a press release that currently there is no specific time for the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Ziyadi also said that "compliance with the health preventive measures is the best way to curb the spread of the disease in the country," calling on the citizens to adhere to the health instructions to avoid further spread of the disease among the people.

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
Related Stories
Read
zjea8GRr

Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon 26 August 2020 01:09 AM

8202024213931921346806

UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria 26 August 2020 12:47 AM

DNE_ddd73187-6image_story

Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues 26 August 2020 12:35 AM

stop-corrption

Court sentences gov't official to 15 year imprisonment for embezzling $1.2 million 25 August 2020 10:56 PM

jordan

King Abdullah II says kingdom supports Iraq to enhance stability 25 August 2020 10:13 PM

1

Today Marks 32nd Anniversary of Last Round of Anfal Campaign Against Kurds 25 August 2020 06:08 PM

1

Nearly 160 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Kirkuk 25 August 2020 05:19 PM

2

Iraqi Deputy Parliament Speaker Contracts COVID-19 25 August 2020 12:05 AM

Comments