King Abdullah II says kingdom supports Iraq to enhance stability

Jordan's King Abdullah II has expressed the kingdom's support to Iraq to boost its security and stability, preserving its territorial integrity and political independence, and confronting all attempts to interfere in its internal affairs.



During a meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, which was held today in the capital Amman before the start of the tripartite summit that will bring together Iraq, Jordan and Egypt, King Abdullah highlighted the strength of the bilateral ties between Jordan and Iraq.



According to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court, King Abdullah II stressed the necessity of activating bilateral agreements in all fields to advance economic relations, especially in the field of energy, electrical connectivity and increasing trade exchange.



The leaders also tackled the regional developments as well as efforts exerted regionally and internationally in the war on terror.