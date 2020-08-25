France concerned about Iran’s ‘destabilizing activities,’ says FM Le Drian

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Iranian counterpart he was concerned about what he called Iran’s destabilising activities in the Middle East region, Le Drian's office said on Tuesday.



Le Drian also told Mohammad Javad Zarif during a phone call on Monday night he was concerned about the end of a UN arms embargo on Iran, and that France, Britain and Germany were determined to find a solution, his office added.