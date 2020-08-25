Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Breaking
Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon UN: Over 10,000 ISIS Fighters Active in Iraq, Syria Al-Kadhimi joins tripartite summit with Jordan, Egypt to address Middle East issues Iraq reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 211,947 in total Court sentences gov't official to 15 year imprisonment for embezzling $1.2 million US will ensure Israel's military keeps edge in Mid-East: Pompeo Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 25 August 2020 09:56 PM

France concerned about Iran’s ‘destabilizing activities,’ says FM Le Drian

le drian
France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Iranian counterpart he was concerned about what he called Iran’s destabilising activities in the Middle East region, Le Drian's office said on Tuesday.

Le Drian also told Mohammad Javad Zarif during a phone call on Monday night he was concerned about the end of a UN arms embargo on Iran, and that France, Britain and Germany were determined to find a solution, his office added.
Related Stories
Read
Abdalla Hamdok

Sudan PM tells Pompeo he's not authorised to normalise ties with Israel 25 August 2020 10:01 PM

368-7-750x430

UAE, Israeli ministers pledge defence cooperation 25 August 2020 09:54 PM

1

Turkey Sends Reinforcements to Syria 25 August 2020 05:10 PM

Mike Pompeo

Pompeo flies to Sudan direct from Israel as U.S. pushes stronger links 25 August 2020 02:14 PM

Ali Akbar Salehi

Iran, IAEA chief say talks in Tehran were 'constructive' 25 August 2020 02:10 PM

download

US will ensure Israel's military keeps edge in Mid-East: Pompeo 25 August 2020 12:47 AM

2

Syria: Suspected Terrorist Attack on Pipeline Leads to Blackout 24 August 2020 11:45 PM

pompeo

Pompeo hopes other Arab states open relations with Israel 24 August 2020 10:22 PM

Comments