Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Tuesday، 25 August 2020 06:08 PM

Today Marks 32nd Anniversary of Last Round of Anfal Campaign Against Kurds

Thirty-two years have passed since the Baath Regime’s campaign of massacring Kurds on 25 August 1988, merely for being Kurdish or having a family member participating in the struggle for the Kurdish rights.

The eighth round — which was the last one — of Saddam Hussein’s Anfal campaign began on 25th August 1988 and continued till 5th September the same year across the Kurdish populated areas of Nineveh and Duhok provinces.

As the result of the eighth round of the campaign, 448 Kurdish villages were totally destroyed. According to records, a total of 13,361 Kurdish individuals, including 1,489 men, 3,368 women, and 6,964 children, were massacred by the notorious Baath regime.

Documents demonstrate that nearly 250,000 Iraqi troops were involved in the campaign.

The genocidal Anfal campaign against Kurds started in 1986 and lasted until 1989. During the eight rounds of Anfal, a total of 182,000 Kurds were killed and 4,000 Kurdish villages, four districts, 30 subdistricts, 3,100 mosques, and 100 churches were totally destroyed by the Baath regime.

Ever since, hundreds of mass graves of the victims have been discovered in central and southern provinces of Iraq, containing the remnants of the Kurdish men, women, and children. Many more are yet missing despite decades-long of efforts to locate the Kurdish mass graves.
