Nearly 160 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Kirkuk

Kirkuk Health Department said on Monday that nearly 160 new infections of coronavirus have been confirmed across the province over the past day.



Among the victims were also five doctors as well as nurses, Saman Yaba, a spokesperson for the department, told BasNews.



Meanwhile, the novel virus has also claimed the lives of 12 other people, with which the death toll reached 378.



The spokesperson noted that the new reports raised the tally to 8,473, out of which 5,099 patients have recovered from COVID-19.