Turkey Sends Reinforcements to Syria

Turkey on Monday sent reinforcements to neighboring Syria, a war monitoring group reported.

About 20 Turkish trucks carrying logistics equipment as well as concrete blocks entered Syria through Kafr border crossing and headed to Turkish military bases in the rebel-held areas of north Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Turkey since the beginning of February has sent more than 9,440 trucks and military vehicles to Syria in addition to over 12,800 Turkish soldiers deployed to Idlib and Aleppo.

Earlier in March, Turkey and Russia reached a ceasefire agreement over Syria after tens of Turkish and Syrian regime troops were killed.



