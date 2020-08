The deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament has tested positive for coronavirus, a medical source said on Monday.

According to the source, Hassan Ka'abi took the test for COVID-19 with the results indicating that he was infected with the novel virus.

He is now put in quarantine and receiving medical treatment, the source added.

A senior member of Hikma Movement on Monday wrote on Twitter that Iraq's Transport Minister Arkan Shahab had tested positive for the coronavirus as well.