Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Monday، 24 August 2020 11:45 PM

Syria: Suspected Terrorist Attack on Pipeline Leads to Blackout

 A major oil pipeline in Damascus province of Syria was hit by a massive explosion in the early hours on Monday, which led to power outages across the country.

State-run SANA news agency cited officials in Damascus saying that the explosion had occurred between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas near the Syrian capital.

According to Minister of Electricity Muhammad Zuhair Kharboutli, this was the sixth time an explosion on the pipeline had taken place in the area, and it could be “a terrorist attack”.

According to media reports, hours after the explosion, power was gradually restored after securing the power plants.

US envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, who is now in Geneva for UN-sponsored talks on the Syria conflict, said Washington suspects the Islamic State for the pipeline attack in Syria.

“We are still looking into[the explosion]. But it was almost certainly a strike by ISIS [Islamic State],” Reuters quoted Jeffrey.
