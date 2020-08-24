Iraq: Over 90 Other People Die from COVID-19

Over the past 24 hours, more than 90 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus across Iraq, the country's health ministry reported on Monday.

A total of 24,039 suspects have gone through medical checks since yesterday, out of which 3,644 people tested positive for coronavirus, the ministry explained.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 6,519 after 91 other people lost their lives.

Iraq has so far seen a total of 207,985 infections and 150,389 recoveries since February, according to the latest updates by the ministry.



