Over 10,000 ISIS militants active in Iraq, Syria: UN

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, Vladimir Voronkov said over 10,000 militants affiliated with ISIS terrorist group are still active in Iraq and Syria.

Voronkov said during a session of the United Nations Security Council on Monday: "available accounts indicate that more than 10,000 ISIS militants are still active in Iraq and Syria, as they move freely within small cells between the two states.



Voronkov indicated that in both countries, there was a significant increase in attacks carried out by ISIS in 2020 compared to 2019.