Iran confirmed 2,245 coronavirus cases and 133 deaths during the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 361,150 and 20,776 respectively.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, Alborz, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.