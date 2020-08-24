Israeli Defense Minister threatens Hamas leaders

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, from the border of the Gaza Strip, threatened the leaders of Hamas, saying: While their balloons explode towards us, our explosions against them will be more painful.



"We are not prepared to accept any missile or balloon or any security breach," Gantz added, indicating to continue responding to each violation.