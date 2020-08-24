Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Monday، 24 August 2020 09:11 PM

Israeli Defense Minister threatens Hamas leaders

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, from the border of the Gaza Strip, threatened the leaders of Hamas, saying: While their balloons explode towards us, our explosions against them will be more painful.

A Hebrew channel quoted Gantz during a visit to one of the Iron Dome batteries in the south, as saying: Hamas leaders must know that while their balloons explode towards us, our explosions on them will be more painful.

"We are not prepared to accept any missile or balloon or any security breach," Gantz added, indicating to continue responding to each violation.
