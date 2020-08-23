US: Pompeo in ME to discuss Iran behavior



The US State Department revealed a political tour of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Middle East, which includes Israel, Sudan, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.



In a statement, the US State Department confirmed that Pompeo's tour would discuss Iran's "malign" behavior in the region.



A source familiar with Reuters revealed, on Saturday, that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel, on Monday, and then head to the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, to discuss the normalization agreement between the two countries.