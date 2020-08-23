Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 23 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 23 August 2020 09:33 PM

US: Pompeo in ME to discuss Iran behavior

pompeo

The US State Department revealed a political tour of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Middle East, which includes Israel, Sudan, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

In a statement, the US State Department confirmed that Pompeo's tour would discuss Iran's "malign" behavior in the region.

A source familiar with Reuters revealed, on Saturday, that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel, on Monday, and then head to the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, to discuss the normalization agreement between the two countries.
Related Stories
Read
AP20184466486947-1

Sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site: Iranian official 23 August 2020 09:22 PM

blood-donation-health-donor-dna-red-plasma-healthcare-life

Trump to announce emergency authorization of convalescent plasma: WP 23 August 2020 09:18 PM

biden

Trump: Despite biggest job gains, Biden vows to shut it down 23 August 2020 01:58 AM

hezbollah

Houthis announce shooting down Israeli drone in Lebanon 23 August 2020 01:50 AM

houthis12

Houthis shoot 9-year old Yemeni child in Taiz: photographer 23 August 2020 01:29 AM

2239876-1703162877

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia 22 August 2020 10:50 PM

iaea

IAEA chief Grossi plans trip to pressure Iran on access to suspect sites 22 August 2020 03:18 PM

Gulf Arab states welcome truce announcement in Libya -UAE news agency 22 August 2020 03:07 PM

Comments