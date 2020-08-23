Trump to announce emergency authorization of convalescent plasma: WP

Trump will announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19, which has been given to more than 70,000 patients, according to officials, the Washington Post reported.



In a tweet late Saturday night, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the announcement at 5:30 p.m. Sunday involved “a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China virus.” Officials confirmed on Sunday the treatment is convalescent plasma; they spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the issue. The White House declined comment.