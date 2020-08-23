Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 23 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 23 August 2020 09:18 PM

Trump to announce emergency authorization of convalescent plasma: WP

blood-donation-health-donor-dna-red-plasma-healthcare-life

Trump will announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19, which has been given to more than 70,000 patients, according to officials, the Washington Post reported.


In a tweet late Saturday night, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the announcement at 5:30 p.m. Sunday involved “a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China virus.” Officials confirmed on Sunday the treatment is convalescent plasma; they spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the issue. The White House declined comment.

Related Stories
Read
pompeo

US: Pompeo in ME to discuss Iran behavior 23 August 2020 09:33 PM

AP20184466486947-1

Sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site: Iranian official 23 August 2020 09:22 PM

biden

Trump: Despite biggest job gains, Biden vows to shut it down 23 August 2020 01:58 AM

hezbollah

Houthis announce shooting down Israeli drone in Lebanon 23 August 2020 01:50 AM

houthis12

Houthis shoot 9-year old Yemeni child in Taiz: photographer 23 August 2020 01:29 AM

2239876-1703162877

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia 22 August 2020 10:50 PM

iaea

IAEA chief Grossi plans trip to pressure Iran on access to suspect sites 22 August 2020 03:18 PM

Gulf Arab states welcome truce announcement in Libya -UAE news agency 22 August 2020 03:07 PM

Comments