Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 23 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 23 August 2020 05:00 PM

Bomb blast targets US military convoy in Baghdad

4
An explosion has reportedly targeted a US military convoy west of Iraq's capital, according to ABNA.

An Iraqi security source said that the explosion occurred on Saturday as the convoy was moving on a highway near al-Ghazaliyah neighborhood in the western part of Baghdad.

An Iraqi Interior Ministry official also confirmed the blast, saying it was a roadside bomb explosion that targeted a convoy of trucks carrying military equipment belonging to US troops.

It was not immediately clear if there were any US troops in the convoy or if anyone had been injured in the explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

The explosion took place a day after the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said a roadside bomb struck a convoy of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Aweirij, an area on the southern edge of Baghdad, burning one of the convoy trucks and killing its driver.

The blasts come amid strained relations between Baghdad and Washington and heightened anti-US sentiments in Iraq after the United States assassinated top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in early January upon an order by President Donald Trump.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops.

Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.
Related Stories
Read
08b463312ae14379181ad687aadb129f60a60be8

Blast targets US vehicle leaving Taji camp 23 August 2020 09:29 PM

EgDcGVVWsAEIj1V

Basra protests call on governor to resign 23 August 2020 09:27 PM

EgIAeuBWAAApyuH

Iraqi interior ministry condemns riots in Sunday protests 23 August 2020 09:24 PM

5

Iraq signs agreement to implement suspended plan of Baghdad's train 23 August 2020 05:26 PM

3

Erbil and Baghdad to Start New Round of Oil, Budget Talks Next Week 23 August 2020 04:56 PM

2

Woman Arrested in Iraq’s Salahaddin over Links with IS 23 August 2020 04:38 PM

1

Kurdistan PM: Protesting Peacefully is legitimate right; Attacking Public Properties not Acceptable 23 August 2020 04:34 PM

Camp Taji

U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq's Taji base 23 August 2020 04:10 PM

Comments