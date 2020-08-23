Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 23 August 2020
Sunday، 23 August 2020 04:56 PM

Erbil and Baghdad to Start New Round of Oil, Budget Talks Next Week

The governments of Kurdistan Region and Iraq will embark on a new round of negotiations over their prolonged oil and budgetary disputes, said Kurdistan Region’s secretary of council of Ministers.

Amanj Rahim, who was a member of Kurdistan delegation accompanying Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi during his visit to Washington earlier this week, told BasNews that last week’s phone conversation between PM Masrour Barzani and his Iraqi counterpart has been helpful in leading the sides towards a solution.

He revealed that the KRG delegation will mainly focus on Erbil’s share from the federal budget bill for the year 2021, hoping to reach a concrete agreement that serves the interests of both the sides.
