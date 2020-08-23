Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 23 August 2020
Sunday، 23 August 2020 04:38 PM

Woman Arrested in Iraq’s Salahaddin over Links with IS

 Iraqi forces on Sunday captured a female member of  IS in Salahaddin province, north of capital Baghdad.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said in a brief statement that the 42-year-old woman was wanted by the court on links with the Islamic State.

Country’s intelligence service had previously identified and located the suspect in the town of Ziloiya, Salahaddin province.
