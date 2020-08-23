Woman Arrested in Iraq’s Salahaddin over Links with IS

Iraqi forces on Sunday captured a female member of IS in Salahaddin province, north of capital Baghdad.
Iraq’s Interior Ministry said in a brief statement that the 42-year-old woman was wanted by the court on links with the Islamic State.
Country’s intelligence service had previously identified and located the suspect in the town of Ziloiya, Salahaddin province.
Iraq’s Interior Ministry said in a brief statement that the 42-year-old woman was wanted by the court on links with the Islamic State.
Country’s intelligence service had previously identified and located the suspect in the town of Ziloiya, Salahaddin province.